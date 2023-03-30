Eurostat: Bulgarian Women give Birth to their First Child the Earliest

Women in Europe are giving birth to their first child later than before: according to the European statistics agency Eurostat, the average age of first-time mothers in the European Union was 29.7 years in 2021, reported the "Frankfurter Rundschau". Statistics place Bulgarian women among the youngest mothers - the average age when they have their first child is 26.

According to comparable results available since 2013, the average age of first-time mothers has been steadily increasing, reaching 28.8 years in 2013.

With an average age of 30.1, Germany is in the top third of EU countries with the highest average age of women giving birth for the first time in 2021, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office Destatis.

In 2021, the average age of women at their first birth was particularly high in Spain and Italy (31.6 years each), followed by Luxembourg (31.3 years) and Ireland (31.2 years). In contrast, women in the Eastern European countries of the EU give birth to their first child relatively early, and the earliest is in Bulgaria (26.5 years), reports DPA.

In order not to reduce the population of a country without immigration, it is believed that it is necessary for the fertility rate of the population to be above 2.1 live births per woman, i.e. mathematically, about 2.1 children should be born per woman.

In all EU Member States, the fertility rate in 2021 was significantly below this level, with an average EU woman having 1.53 children in 2021.

In Bulgaria, the fertility rate in 2021 reached 1.58 live births per woman, increasing from 1.56 babies in 2020, and recovering its level compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019.

/Eurostat