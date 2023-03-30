A Pack of Stray Dogs Killed a Woman in Bulgaria

A pack of stray dogs killed a woman in the Bulgarian town of Dolna Oryahovitsa.

10 animals attacked the 41-year-old victim this morning.

As a result of her wounds, the woman died.

The press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo confirmed to Bulgarian media "OFFNews" that a woman was found on a street in the town this morning, and it is assumed that she was attacked by dogs.

Procedural-investigative actions are ongoing on the spot. The case was handled by the District Prosecutor's Office.

/OFFNews