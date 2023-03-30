A Pack of Stray Dogs Killed a Woman in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | March 30, 2023, Thursday // 12:07
Bulgaria: A Pack of Stray Dogs Killed a Woman in Bulgaria @PixaHive

A pack of stray dogs killed a woman in the Bulgarian town of Dolna Oryahovitsa.

10 animals attacked the 41-year-old victim this morning.

As a result of her wounds, the woman died.

The press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo confirmed to Bulgarian media "OFFNews" that a woman was found on a street in the town this morning, and it is assumed that she was attacked by dogs.

Procedural-investigative actions are ongoing on the spot. The case was handled by the District Prosecutor's Office.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: woman, dogs, Dolna Oryahovitsa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria