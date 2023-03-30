Bomb Threats again in Many Bulgarian Schools

The hacker attack continues - for the fourth day, schools in Bulgaria are receiving reports of planted explosive devices. Today, threatening emails about planted explosive devices were received in dozens of schools in Varna, Dobrich, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia and Stara Zagora.

18 Varna schools have received electronic messages about a bomb. The emails were received around 9 a.m. The buildings were inspected by police officers. The learning process is not suspended.

Bomb threats also reached Plovdiv. An identical threatening message was received on the e-mails of schools in the city, the police said. Evacuation has begun in some educational institutions at the discretion of the management. Police investigations are underway. At "Paisiy Hilendarski" school, a decision has already been made that the students from the second shift will have hold classes.

In 7 schools in the municipality of Stara Zagora, bomb signals were given at the same time. The same situation was repeated in a school in the village of Hristcheni. All signals were sent by e-mail to the e-mails of the educational institutions.

Anonymous bomb threats were sent, addressed as "important message". Police teams were sent everywhere. Actions were taken according to procedure. Students and staff of the schools were evacuated.

Several schools in Sofia have also received threatening emails.

In Burgas, for now, there is only one signal - for "Bratya Miladinovi" Elementary School. The students have been evacuated.

Threatening messages on the official e-mail were received in ten primary schools in Yambol. A threat was also received in one of the high schools in the city.

These are the educational institutions that also yesterday received threats about planted explosives. The new signals have a different and quite disturbing text, the school directors commented. In one educational institution, classes will continue until noon.

In another, they will have outdoor classes. The management of one school has not yet decided whether classes will be suspended.

Students and employees from 7 educational institutions were evacuated from the schools, which resumed classes today in the morning. In some places, the learning process has not started because of the requirement that the buildings remain closed for 24 hours.

Police teams are again at the educational institutions where threatening messages have been received. Principals and teachers are worried about the suspended learning process, as it is not possible to switch to online learning.

The managements of schools insist on the preparation of a protocol for action in such situations so that the students are not harmed.

/Bulgarian National Television