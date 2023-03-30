Elon Musk with a Letter to Humanity: Artificial intelligence can Defeat and Destroy us

Leading figures in the field of artificial intelligence technology development, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, have suggested pausing the training of AI-based systems until reliable security protocols are developed and implemented.

In an open letter released by the Musk-funded non-profit organization Future of Life Institute, they warn of potential risks humanity could face due to the development of artificial intelligence.

The letter, which has already been signed by over a thousand leading experts and entrepreneurs, proposes a six-month moratorium on training systems that are more powerful than the technology behind the ChatGPT chatbot.

"Powerful systems based on artificial intelligence should only be developed when we are certain that there will be a benefit and the risks that may arise from their development will be manageable," the message reads.

The authors of the letter call on AI developers to work with politicians and regulators to prevent the dangers that may arise.

The call states four basic questions for humanity to ask:

Should we allow machines to flood our information channels with propaganda and lies?

Should we automate all jobs, including those that bring people satisfaction?

Should we be developing an intelligence of non-human origin that may in the future outnumber us, outsmart us and replace us?

of non-human origin that may in the future outnumber us, outsmart us and replace us? Should we risk losing control of our civilization?

Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak are of the opinion that six months should be enough to develop and implement reliable security protocols. But they are also calling on governments around the world to step in if any company fails to comply with the moratorium.

