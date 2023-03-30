Bulgarian Grain Producers continue their Protest against the Import of Grain from Ukraine
The protest of grain producers in Bulgaria continues. "Danube Bridge 2" near Vidin is expected to be blocked today.
Grain producers are protesting against the import of grain from Ukraine. Yesterday, representatives of the National Association of Grain Producers blocked the four border points on our border with Romania.
The Minister of Agriculture, Yavor Gechev, met with them and stated that he will look in Brussels for opportunities for corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain in order to preserve the interests of our producers.
Grain producers are expected to meet with President Rumen Radev today.
A protest by farmers is also expected, which will begin in the towns of Breznik and Radomir. At 9:00 a.m., the manufacturers headed to the center of Pernik, and then to the Daskalovo road junction. The protest is against the import of agricultural products from Ukraine and the new strategic plan in agriculture. It is organized by the "United Agricultural Producers" association.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Due to Imports from Ukraine: 50% of Bulgarian Honey remains Unrealized
- » Bulgarian Grain Producers begin three days of Protest Action
- » Bulgarian iGaming Industry enjoying American Expansion
- » Bulgarian-Turkish Business Forum brought Together over 300 Businesses and Organizations in Burgas
- » Unfair Import of Millions of Eggs from Ukraine: Bulgarian Producers
- » Bulgaria will receive EUR 16 Million in Compensation due to large Imports of Grain from Ukraine