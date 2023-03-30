Bulgarian Grain Producers continue their Protest against the Import of Grain from Ukraine

The protest of grain producers in Bulgaria continues. "Danube Bridge 2" near Vidin is expected to be blocked today.

Grain producers are protesting against the import of grain from Ukraine. Yesterday, representatives of the National Association of Grain Producers blocked the four border points on our border with Romania.

The Minister of Agriculture, Yavor Gechev, met with them and stated that he will look in Brussels for opportunities for corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain in order to preserve the interests of our producers.

Grain producers are expected to meet with President Rumen Radev today.

A protest by farmers is also expected, which will begin in the towns of Breznik and Radomir. At 9:00 a.m., the manufacturers headed to the center of Pernik, and then to the Daskalovo road junction. The protest is against the import of agricultural products from Ukraine and the new strategic plan in agriculture. It is organized by the "United Agricultural Producers" association.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews