COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 133 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and thirty-three new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. One of the confirmed infected has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The 133 new cases were identified from 2,593 tests (6.05 percent were positive). A little more than half (nearly 52 percent) of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,299,835. They were established by 11,118,933 tests (11.69 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is now 38,254.

Active cases are 2,338, up slightly from 2,281 a week ago.

315 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 33 of them in intensive care units. There is a certain worsening of the situation compared to a week ago, when 235 people were in hospitals, 27 of whom were in intensive care.

There are 53 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. More than 64 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

278 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in Bulgaria is 1,259,243.

In the last 24 hours, 65 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria reached 4,610,577.

2,076,576 people have completed the vaccination course. 944,625 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 72,055 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal