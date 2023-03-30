Sunny and Warm Weather Returns in Bulgaria

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month - after noon it will start to decrease, but will remain slightly higher than average.

Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country today. There will be more significant increases in cloudiness over Western Bulgaria, but it will be almost without precipitation. The wind will be light to moderate from the west-northwest and in the evening will be oriented from the south-southwest. Temperatures will start to rise and the prevailing maximum will be between 10°C and 15°C, in Sofia - around 13°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. There will be a light to moderate northwesterly wind, which will turn south-southwest in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 8°C and 12°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains in the eastern half of the country. In the massifs in Western Bulgaria, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, but only in isolated places will light snow fall. The wind will weaken a bit and will be moderate and strong from the northwest. Temperatures will rise and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 5-6°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology