A Bulgarian and 6 other People have been Detained for Preparing Terrorist Attacks in Belgium

A 20-year-old Bulgarian is among those arrested in Belgium on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. According to local media, the Bulgarian's name is Sergey, the last name is not disclosed.

On Monday evening, the Belgian Federal Police carried out searches and arrests in several cities in the country and detained 8 people. They were questioned today and seven of them were remanded in custody.

According to the police, the case is about radicalized Muslims who were preparing terrorist attacks.

Police in Antwerp detained five people on Monday night, suspected of preparing a terrorist act. According to Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, they were preparing an attack on state institutions. There are reports that they were planning an armed attack on police stations.

Meanwhile, police in Brussels also detained three people on Monday for involvement in a terrorist group. The arrests were made in the Brussels districts of Schaerbeek, Molenbeek and Zaventem. One of the detainees is the 20-year-old Bulgarian Sergey R., according to the Belgian media. The charge against him is one - participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

"A total of eight police actions were carried out in Antwerp and Brussels. A total of eight people were detained and are now being questioned by the federal judicial police. In both cases we think we have more than one reason to suspect that these are people who had concrete plans to carry out a terrorist attack in Belgium," said Eric Van Der Sypt, a prosecutor at the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

Yesterday, only one of the suspects was released, the other seven remain behind bars. According to the investigators, the two groups - from Brussels and Antwerp - maintained contact with each other and coordinated their actions.

For one of the suspects in Antwerp, who is believed to be the leader of the group, Belgian authorities also received information from foreign intelligence that he was publishing disturbing posts on social networks.

The accused will appear in court on April 3.

/Bulgarian National Television