Bulgaria: USA: Today We Celebrate 19 years of Bulgaria in NATO

The US congratulated Bulgaria on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of our country's accession to the most successful military-political union in modern history - NATO.

"Today we celebrate 19 years since Bulgaria joined NATO. On March 29, 2004 documents for the accession to NATO for seven new member countries, including Bulgaria, were submitted. On April 2, 2004 an official ceremony was held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels to mark this," the announcement also states. The post is accompanied by a video of the historic date, which shows the raising of the Bulgarian flag to the sounds of the national anthem "Mila, Rodino" at the headquarters of the Alliance in Brussels.

