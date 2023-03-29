Bulgaria’s VMZ - Sopot might Produce 155-mm Shells but only Experimentally
Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov said that the state-owned weapons enterprise VMZ-Sopot can produce 155mm projectiles, which the EU plans to supply to Ukraine. However, according to Stoyanov, we are talking about experimental and not serial production of such ammunition in Bulgaria.
Last week, the EU approved a scheme to supply Ukraine with 1 million 155 mm projectiles, which have high destructive power. Countries that have stocks will be able to send them, being compensated for this by a common European fund.
The EU will finance a general procurement of shells for Ukraine, in which most of the member states are ready to participate. Bulgaria refused to join such a general order, with Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov pointing out that the Bulgarian army does not use 155 mm shells.
At the same time, President Rumen Radev said that together with the European Commission, more investments will be made in the Bulgarian military and defense industry.
