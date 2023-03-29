Survey: More Bulgarians are Satisfied with their Standard of Living Now compared to 2018

Bulgarians are happier and more satisfied compared to 2018, and the share of those who think that their happiness depends entirely on themselves is increasing. This is shown by a study by the marketing consulting and research agency BluePo!nt, dedicated to the happiness of Bulgarians.

The research was conducted in February this year among the urban population.

The agency conducted the same survey in 2018 and set out to compare the data. The research is divided according to 3 indicators - personal happiness, happiness in the work environment, happiness in the family.

73.7% of respondents from 2023 answered that they were satisfied with their standard of living, in 2018 the percentage was lower - 67.3%.

The understanding of happiness goes through the concepts of health, tranquility, family, loved ones, satisfaction, love, he commented.

Data from 2023 shows that 42.0% of survey participants say that happiness depends entirely on them, in 2018 the percentage was lower - 38.1%.

To the question "What makes us happy?" respondents indicated the answer "To provide a better future for their children" with the highest degree of significance - 70.6%. It is followed by the answer "Being financially independent" (57.4).

"Freedom in the workplace will be valued more and more," said psychologist Mladen Vladimirov, who was invited to comment on the results of the study.

"The data indicate that some of the respondents work part-time, others indicate that they are in another type of employment, more and more people will choose to be freelancers," said Vladimirov. He added that the research shows the direction of the demands of employees to managers - time for themselves, time to travel, experience of a 4-day work week.

There were 521 participants in the study. 59.9% were women and 40.1% were men. The study was conducted with persons over 18 years of age, with a relatively equal distribution in the different age groups. The research is quantitative and conducted entirely online.

According to the World Happiness Report commissioned by the United Nations this year, Bulgaria ranks 77th out of 137 countries, putting the country in last place among the EU countries.

