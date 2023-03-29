Kiril Petkov: We are ready to Talk with Everyone, even GERB, but about Policies

"People should get out and vote. The only chance of having a convincing and transparent government is when we are first and by a large margin. More and more people are realizing the connection between their vote, being first and having a government. From now on I declare, yes, there will be a government if we are the first political party in the elections. And it will be a government with a very clear five-point program." This was stated on Nova TV by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

According to him, WCC-DB's priorities are important for everyone and most parties have them in their program. "We are ready to talk to everyone about these policies. We are already in the fifth election. And when it becomes clear that these policies are the solution for Bulgaria and everyone is united around them - and they decide not to support the first political power - it will be sacrilege and there will be a big political punishment that they cannot afford".

Petkov also commented on possible support from GERB. "The fact that Bulgaria needs a regular government and that we need to enter Schengen - we all understand that Bulgaria needs to move forward. I think that the colleagues from GERB know this, that we will be the first political force. Even before the elections, they were trying to instill fear that there will be no cabinet", he pointed out. And he added: "If they have objections to any of our policies, we are ready for a debate."

Petkov was adamant that his party knows how to bear responsibility. "Ruling with a clear political commitment shows that we know how to be responsible. We were already in a coalition that supposedly had a majority, but in reality we were in a minority government. It so happened that both people did not understand who was responsible, and we had no support in the National Assembly and the government fell. This time will be different. We know who is responsible and what the policies are."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova