Bulgarian PM: They will not Scare Us with Bomb Threats, Don’t be Afraid to Vote

"The caretaker government has gone to great lengths to ensure that the upcoming elections are free, fair and well-organized, despite the ambiguities and weaknesses of the changes to the electoral law quickly voted by the previous parliament. Fatigue from frequent elections does not change the important fact that voting is an expression of basic political right. No matter what they try to intimidate you with - with the machines, with the video surveillance, with the bomb threats by e-mail, don't be afraid to vote," said Prime Minister Galab Donev before today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

According to him, it would be terrible if the opportunity to elect worthy people to represent Bulgaria is missed.

Galab Donev emphasized that important management decisions are coming, which cannot be postponed any longer.

"I understand people who feel misled, bitter and disenfranchised. They will probably be motivated in their choice by negative emotions, but when the effect of emotions predominates it usually leads to a defect in choice. So reason needs to take over. Better is to think 5 times before choosing, instead of choosing 5 times without result", added Galab Donev.

He called on the people to think carefully about who they want to represent them in the 49th National Assembly, who will be delegated the decisions that will depend on what life will be like in Bulgaria.

"Those who don't vote also choose. When you don't vote again you participate in shaping the final result. Don't sell your vote and don't be indifferent to the phenomenon of 'bought vote', it's foreshadowed theft. Politicians who buy your vote today, tomorrow they will steal from your right to a better life," the prime minister added.

Galab Donev emphasized that the vote for parliament is not a game of chance. "We have nothing more important to do this Sunday than direct participation in the next parliamentary elections," said Galab Donev.

Minister Demerdzhiev on the bomb threats: There is no reason to worry

There is no reason to worry - the services are monitoring the situation with bomb threats directed at educational institutions.

This is what Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said:

"During the election process, even if there are reports of explosive devices, there will be no way to plant them, as the security will be continuous from Saturday until the full completion of the election process."

By order of the Acting Prime Minister, a working group is created to prepare the procedure for responding to bomb threats directed at critical infrastructure. Its first meeting is today

Demerdzhiev emphasized that he did not implicate the Russian state in his statements on the subject:

"We are talking about hackers and their possible connection with one or another country. Full information on this matter can be given when the investigation is finished. It is currently ongoing, but if some people think that I targeted the Russian state, no, I did not the Russian state. I think we will soon have definite data on where these threats are coming from, within hours. Work is being done on the territory of several countries."

Radev: These are hybrid attacks without a real threat of bombings

"Such series of bomb threats are happening not only in Bulgaria, but also throughout Europe and the USA. Law enforcement agencies, together with partner services, are doing everything possible to identify the sources of these threats and neutralize them," said President Rumen Radev.

According to him, there are currently no real threats to either the education system or the elections.

"Until we see the source clearly established, we cannot say with certainty exactly where the threats are coming from and exactly who is carrying them out," added Rumen Radev.

When asked by BNT about possible bomb threats on election day, the head of state said that these were hybrid attacks without a real threat of bombings and expressed hope that the election process would be peaceful.

He specified that the problems in the agricultural sector were raised by him before the European Commission and the EU.

"We insist on adequate support to our agricultural producers, which corresponds to the damage they are suffering," said Rumen Radev.

He commented that Bulgaria's position regarding Ukraine is clear - our country will not send weapons and ammunition.

"Political parties, not the presidential institution, have long gone beyond the norms of the Bulgarian Constitution with their systematic refusal to take responsibility and form a government. It is time to form a regular government, otherwise the Constitution clearly says - the president is obliged to appoint an interim government , when the parties don't want, can't or are afraid, right now we have a combination of all these factors," the president said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television, the National Radio