"Bulgargaz" offers Gas with another 3% down

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will consider Bulgargaz's report on the price of blue fuel in April. The proposal of the public supplier is in the amount of BGN 103 per megawatt hour. This is a price that is nearly 3% lower than the one approved for March, writes Nova TV.

However, the final decision will be made on April 1.

Against this background, the estimated price for May is even BGN 92 per megawatt hour. That would represent a drop of more than 10% from the price proposed for confirmation in April.

The EU is discussing stopping Russian liquefied natural gas to Europe

The countries of the European Union have reached an agreement in principle to seek a legal opportunity to stop Russian companies from sending liquefied natural gas to EU countries, preventing Russian companies from reserving infrastructure capacity (such at terminals for liquefied natural gas and for transmission through a certain country), reported Reuters, referring to documents at its disposal.

The parties' proposal is part of their negotiating position on the new EU gas market rules. It is not final and will have to be agreed with the European Parliament - a process that could take months.

States will be able to impose the restriction on Russian companies for a temporary period, as long as it does not interfere with gas flows between EU countries or threaten Europe's energy security, the document, which has not yet been made public, also says.

