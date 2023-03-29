The Pentagon is preparing the US Space Force for a possible Conflict with Russia and China in Space

The US Department of Defense has begun preparing the US Space Force (USSF) for a possible future conflict with Russia and China in space, the Wall Street Journal reported. The decision comes amid Russia and China deploying lasers and missiles that could disable satellites and disrupt civilian communications.

In March, the White House proposed increasing the annual budget of the USSF to 30 billion dollars, which would be a record amount. The amount proposed by the US administration is nearly $4 billion more than the budget in 2021. The White House has also proposed increasing funding for the Air Force and Navy.

The increase in USSF spending will lead to an increase in the number of military personnel to 16,000. The servicemen will receive special training simulators for combat in space and will also be trained to operate satellites, ground communication and sensor equipment and weapons systems.

Last year, the US identified China as the biggest security threat in its defense security strategy. This is due, among other things, to the development of lasers and ground-based missiles that can strike satellites. Russia was also named in the document as a major security threat.

