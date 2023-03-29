Survey before the Elections in Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” Lead by 1.4% over GERB

Politics » ELECTIONS | March 29, 2023, Wednesday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Survey before the Elections in Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” Lead by 1.4% over GERB

The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) leads with 1.4% over GERB-SDS, there is no clear winner in the parliamentary elections on April 2. 23.7% of voters support WCC-DB, GERB-SDS are second with 22.3 percent.

This is shown by a survey among 1014 persons over 18 years of age in Bulgaria, conducted jointly by "Market Links" and bTV from March 21-27 through a direct personal interview and an online survey. Among all respondents, the two first formations exchange places - GERB-SDS gets 16.3 and WCC-DB - 15.2.

The data show that there will be five parties in the 49th National Assembly. In third place is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 13.6%, followed by "Vazrazhdane" with 11.4%.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) appears to be fifth in the vote - the party of Kornelia Ninova receives 7.3% support among voters, and among all respondents - 4.7%.

The "Levitsata" coalition is slightly below the mark with 3.2%, "There Is Such a People" - 2.3%, and "Bulgarian Rise" - 2.1%.

The survey was financed and implemented jointly by the agency and bTV and was conducted among 1,014 persons over 18 years of age in the country in the period March 21-27 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Market Links

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, WCC-DB, support, survey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria