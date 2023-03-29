Survey before the Elections in Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” Lead by 1.4% over GERB

The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) leads with 1.4% over GERB-SDS, there is no clear winner in the parliamentary elections on April 2. 23.7% of voters support WCC-DB, GERB-SDS are second with 22.3 percent.

This is shown by a survey among 1014 persons over 18 years of age in Bulgaria, conducted jointly by "Market Links" and bTV from March 21-27 through a direct personal interview and an online survey. Among all respondents, the two first formations exchange places - GERB-SDS gets 16.3 and WCC-DB - 15.2.

The data show that there will be five parties in the 49th National Assembly. In third place is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 13.6%, followed by "Vazrazhdane" with 11.4%.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) appears to be fifth in the vote - the party of Kornelia Ninova receives 7.3% support among voters, and among all respondents - 4.7%.

The "Levitsata" coalition is slightly below the mark with 3.2%, "There Is Such a People" - 2.3%, and "Bulgarian Rise" - 2.1%.

The survey was financed and implemented jointly by the agency and bTV and was conducted among 1,014 persons over 18 years of age in the country in the period March 21-27 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

