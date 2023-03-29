Another Night of Clashes in France - Over 740,000 Protested against the Pension Reform
Another night of clashes in France, where fierce protests against the controversial pension reform have not subsided for the tenth day.
Over 740,000 people protested across the country, with tensions rising between demonstrators and the police.
Only in the capital Paris, about 94 thousand participated. Black-clad youths set fire to containers and threw objects at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas.
There were also clashes in Bordeaux, Toulouse and Nantes. Dozens of cars were reported to have been set on fire, as well as buildings.
French discontent is against the Macron government's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
/Bulgarian National Television
