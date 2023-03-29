COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 145 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 145, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,593 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.59 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 291 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 48 new hospital admissions.

65 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,258,965 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,484 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 69 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,610,512 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,253 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,299,702 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

