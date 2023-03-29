Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Strong Winds in 9 Regions, the Weather remains Cold
A yellow code for strong wind has been announced for 9 regions, the NIMH website shows - Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.
In these areas, northwesterly winds blow with gusts up to 20-22 m/s. In the evening the wind will weaken.
Overnight cloudiness from the west will continue to reduce, over many areas until clear. Cloudiness will remain significant only over Eastern Bulgaria, where rain and snow will fall in some places. A mostly moderate north-westerly wind will blow, with which cold air will continue to invade. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, in Sofia around minus 2°C.
Wednesday will be cold and windy. Cloudiness will be changeable and in some places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, it will fall lightly - rain and snow. A moderate and strong northwesterly wind will blow, which will weaken in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C, in Sofia 6°-7°C.
There will be changeable clouds over the mountains and light snow will fall in some places. A strong and stormy northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 8°C.
Over the Black Sea, cloudiness will be more often significant and there will be showers. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 6°C and 9°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
