Bulgaria, Greece and Italy bought Gas from Azerbaijan for 1.6 Billion Euros in January
The countries of the European Union Italy, Greece and Bulgaria have imported natural gas from Azerbaijan for 1.6 billion euros in January 2023, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported.
According to statistics, in January 2022, the value of gas imported from Azerbaijan to the EU was 887 million euros, while in December of the same year it amounted to 1.1 euros. The costs of Italy, Greece and Bulgaria to purchase gas from Azerbaijan increased by 13.5% year-on-year and decreased by 15.4% compared to December 2022.
As already reported, according to Eurostat data, in 2022 EU countries imported natural gas from Azerbaijan for 15.5 million euros (about a fourfold increase for the year).
In 2022, Azerbaijan increased gas exports by 18% to 22.3 bcm, and gas supplies to Europe amounted to 11.4 bcm (+39%).
For 2023, gas exports from Azerbaijan are planned to exceed 24 billion cubic meters, of which at least 12 billion cubic meters will go to Europe.
