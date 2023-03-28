Bulgaria: There is a Suspect for the Bomb Threats - Emails were sent to 102 Schools across the country

Officers from the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" are working with two partner services on guidelines for a possible person involved in the bomb threats who is outside the territory of Bulgaria.

This was stated by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov, in Plovdiv.

On Monday, dozens of schools in Sofia, Burgas and Varna received threatening emails. Threats have been sent to hundreds of schools across the country today. There are several versions according to various cybersecurity experts.

"Conjectures about the origin of the threatening emails to schools are varied. The leading theory is that they are hybrid attacks connected in some way to Russia. Once the partner services have a firm opinion on this matter, we will share it with you in due time." Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said earlier.

At the moment there are 102 reports of explosive devices in schools in Pleven, Sliven, Varna, Burgas and Sofia regions, and the emails are almost identical, but there is no real danger.

From Todorov's words, it became clear that by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, within two days a working group will develop a nationwide procedure that will strictly regulate the exact actions in such situations.

He is adamant that there is no threat to the elections in any case. The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working on nearly 400 operative and 270 overt signals related to the election process, there are 75 initiated pre-trial proceedings.

In the meantime, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is self-reporting and initiating pre-trial proceedings for a crime against the republic - terrorism.

The investigation is conducted by an investigator in the Investigative Department of the SDP under the direction and supervision of a supervising prosecutor.

In the course of it, evidence will be gathered as to whether the electronic messages with false alarms about planted bombs in the schools were transmitted for the purpose of terrorism.

The SDP works together with all competent services, the state prosecution added. Evidence is collected to establish the source of the attack signals. The investigation into the case continues.

