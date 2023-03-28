Bulgaria will sign Agreements with the US and France for the Construction of 4 Nuclear Units at the sites in Kozloduy and Belene

The final signing of an engineering contract with the American company "Westinghouse" for the construction of two units at the site of the Kozloduy NPP is pending. This was announced by the acting Deputy Minister of Energy Elenko Bozhkov:

"In the same way as with America, an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of these two nuclear blocks at 'Belene' will be signed between Bulgaria and France. On April 4, the French executive director for new capacities of 'Electrites de France' arrives in Sofia for a meeting with the minister and then a working meeting with us. On the 18th, French specialists from EDF will be visiting and inspecting Belene".

The contract with the American company "Westinghouse" for the supply of fresh nuclear fuel for the 5th unit of the Kozloduy NPP is for 10 years, the Deputy Minister pointed out. The first delivery will be in 2024. The fuel is yet to be licensed and reports are currently being submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA).

A contract for the supply of fresh nuclear fuel for the 6th unit of the Kozloduy NPP has been signed with the French company Framatom, added Elenko Bozhkov. Under this contract, delivery is also for 10 years. The first delivery will take place in 2025. "Extremely good financial terms. The final contract was signed on March 24," the acting deputy minister also stated.

/Bulgarian National Radio