Bulgaria: Hurricane Wind Damaged a Commercial Establishment and Cars in Pazardzhik

A hurricane-like wind with a speed of over 100 km/h broke the glass window of a food establishment in Pazardzhik.

The area around it is cordoned off, the pavement has not yet been cleared. Glass is scattered everywhere, it is a miracle that no one was injured in the accident.

In Pazardzhik, the gusts of wind caused a lot of damage in different places in the city. Reports were made of fallen trees and branches.

In one of the cases, a tree fell on three cars. Fortunately, only material damage was caused in the incident.

In the last 24 hours, fire brigade teams have responded to nearly 20 reports of incidents.

Two of them are for overhanging sheet metal from buildings in the regional town. Photos of a metal garage structure that was moved by the strong wind were also shared on social media. The warning for dangerous weather in Pazardzhik remains in force tomorrow.

Broken branches and trees from the strong wind in many places in Bulgaria

The strong wind created quite a few problems in many parts of Bulgaria

SOFIA

Seven reports of fallen branches and trees were received by the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality.

From there, they remind construction companies, site contractors to secure construction fences and scaffolding.

Citizens should be careful when moving and secure terraces or windows from loose objects.

Sofia Airport reported that at the moment the planes land and take off without problems.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a warning for strong northwest wind in the country today.

In the regions of Vratsa, Montana, Vidin, Lovech, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Sliven, the warning is of the second degree - orange code.

In other areas of the country, the warning code is yellow.

PLOVDIV

The movement of trains in the interstation Plovdiv - Filipovo has been suspended due to the strong wind and fallen trees.

Emergency teams of the National Railway Infrastructure Company are working to repair the damage to the contact network.

A strong storm broke out in Plovdiv for a short time in the late afternoon yesterday and caused material damage, no one was injured.

The teams of the fire service in the city have responded to nearly 40 reports of fallen trees, branches and building elements.

SLIVEN

The wind speed in Sliven exceeds 80 km/h, the municipal department "Security and crisis management" announced. Damage from the wind included broken branches, a fallen tree, torn billboards and a damaged campaign tent. There is damage to the wires of cable operators. The owners have been informed and measures are being taken.

There are signals for power outages. Teams from the Municipality and the companies are working on the submitted reports.

LOVECH

Several reports of fallen trees due to the strong wind were filed in the Loveska region. Fallen trees are being removed on the Lovech - Pleven road, at the fork for the village of Bahovitsa and on the Lovech - Sevlievo road.

Traffic in both sections is not restricted, but should be done with caution, the police warn.

A report of fallen plaster from a building was also received in Lovech. Wind gusts in the city have reached 72 km per hour, and it has started to strengthen since midnight. The wind is stormy in almost the entire area.

RUSE

The wind speed reaches up to 86 km/h in Ruse, reported the hydrometeorological station of the Executive Agency "Research and Maintenance of the Danube River" in the city.

The wind is west-northwest. A warning has been issued to ship captains on the Danube River and ports. The wind is forecast to ease in the evening.

The police said they received reports of fallen trees on roads in the district. So far, there are no reports of damage. Teams of the municipal enterprise "Parkstroy" remove a fallen tree on "Borisova" street in Ruse.

VELIKO TARNOVO

The strong wind in Veliko Tarnovo knocked down a traffic light controller at a busy intersection next to a large supermarket and three trees, reports were also received of damaged plaster of residential buildings. The traffic light controller hung from one of the poles, but did not fall onto the roadway, the dangerous element of the traffic light system was removed.

Three trees fell on different road users - between the villages of Balvan and Emen, on the road to the village of Gabrovtsi and on the panoramic road to Veliko Tarnovo University. No one was injured, fire brigade teams are removing the trees.

In the morning hours, the strength of the wind in the region was about 32 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 65 kilometers per hour, the municipality specified. There are no reports of power outages.

/Bulgarian National Television