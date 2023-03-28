8 Arrested in Belgium for Preparing a Terrorist Act
The Belgian police arrested 8 people on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. The information s about two groups, it is being investigated whether there is a connection between them.
Last night, police raided Antwerp, Dörne and Oypen and detained five people for questioning. According to the authorities, at least two of them are suspected of participating in the organization of a terrorist act with a firearm. It is not yet clear what the target was.
Three others were arrested in the Brussels districts of Zaventem, Molenbeek and Schaerbeek. They are also believed to be preparing a terrorist act.
For now, the authorities will not raise the level of the threat of terrorism in Belgium, because they believe that the situation is under control at the moment, but they are closely monitoring the events.
On March 22, Belgium marked 7 years since the terrorist attacks at Zaventem airport and Malbec metro station, when 32 people died. The trial against the accused is currently underway in Brussels.
