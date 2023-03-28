European Parliament: There will be an Electric Car Station every 60 kilometers in the EU
In the near future, drivers of motor vehicles should be able to find a charging station at least every 60 kilometers along the most important transport arteries in the EU. This was announced by the European Parliament, according to the compromise agreed by the negotiators from the Parliament and the EU countries, every 200 kilometers hydrogen filling points should be created, reported the Austrian "Kurier".
The number of electric cars has increased 17 times.
"Since 2016, the number of electric cars has increased 17 times, but the number of charging stations has only increased 6 times," said Ismail Ertuğ, SPD vice-chairman in charge of negotiations in the European Parliament. With the compromise reached now ambitious targets for electric and hydrogen vehicle charging infrastructure have been agreed upon.
Swedish Infrastructure Minister Andreas Carlson emphasized that citizens no longer have to worry about finding charging points for their electric cars.
Initially, the expansion targets refer to the so-called core TEN-T network. These are the main roads of the EU.
The new rules are based on a proposal from the European Commission.
