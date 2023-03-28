Second Day of Bomb Threats in Schools across Bulgaria

New bomb threats were received today in dozens of schools in Bulgaria, reported the Ministry of the Interior reported.

Reports of planted explosive devices have been received in several Sofia schools, 24 educational institutions in Varna and in all schools in Sliven.

An email with a bomb threat was also received at the Mathematics High School in Burgas. Students have been evacuated and classes have been suspended

Early this morning it became clear that a bomb threat had been received at the capital's 22nd school. The building is sealed off for 24 hours.

Yesterday, bomb signals were received in dozens of educational institutions in Sofia, Varna and Burgas. The signals were sent by email on behalf of Yegor Sinyansky and an unknown organization.

It was found that the IP address of the sender is not Bulgarian. On its Telegram channel, the organization that sent the emails proclaims hatred against humanity and children.

There was also a bomb signal at a university in Sofia

A bomb threat was also received at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE). This was confirmed for Nova TV by the management of a higher education institution.

Interior Minister: The reports of a bomb in the schools are not real, the American services are establishing the source

Bomb signals are received simultaneously in schools in several European countries, not only in Bulgaria. They are not real and aim to instill fear. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Bulgaria has sought assistance from partner services in Europe and the United States, which are working to identify the source of these threats.

"Attack sources and approaches are the same. Partner services in Europe and the US have been alerted and are working to identify the source. Threats come from emails registered on Google's network. Only US services can identify the source because Google is their responsibility. A number of European countries are currently facing the same issue. The leading version is that this is a hybrid attack linked to Russia," the interior minister said.

In a few days, Bulgaria will have a new protocol for action in such a situation, Demerdzhiev also said. It will be drawn up by an inter-ministerial commission which begins work today.

The current protocol is respected, but it is from the year 2000, Demerdzhiev also pointed out. The goal is for the new protocol to reflect the real dangers and make it possible to judge when an evacuation is actually necessary.

Bomb signals closed part of the schools in Pleven

Bomb signals closed part of the schools in Pleven today. 28 e-mails with threats of planted "improvised explosive devices" were sent to educational institutions in the municipality.

According to initial information, 16 schools and the center for working with children in Pleven received such letters in their e-mails. The security services have also been notified.

The children have been evacuated and checks are being carried out at all locations by employees of the First and Second Police Wards of the local police, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifying that so far no explosive device has been found.

The Regional Department of Education in Pleven informed that the situation is calming down and even in a larger part of the educational institutions they have decided not to suspend the educational process.

