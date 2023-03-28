Defense Minister: There is No Direct Threat to Bulgaria from the Use of Nuclear Weapons

Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov announced to "Nova TV" that there is no direct threat to Bulgaria in case of possible use of nuclear weapons in the military conflict in Ukraine. In his words, nuclear weapons can end the war, but with that, they can end the world. That is why, according to him, it is a final option.

"The war will last a long time and it will be a war of attrition. This is Russia's tactic at the moment," he summarized the current situation on the military front.

Stoyanov assured that Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. He emphasized that such a decision should be taken by the National Assembly. According to the minister, the dissemination of such information is for internal political use to achieve a higher result in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 2. In recent weeks, representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Vazrazhdane" have expressed the opinion several times that Bulgaria will send its military to the front.

Dimitar Stoyanov specified that Bulgaria does not support Brussels' decision to send 1 million projectiles to Ukraine, as it does not have them and cannot produce them. However, the country does not veto so as not to stop other countries from being able to comply with the request. He said it could take a year to produce that many shells.

The defense minister refused to answer the question of whether Bulgaria should arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he enters the country's territory. Such an order was issued by the court in The Hague ten days ago. Stoyanov emphasized that there is no point in commenting on hypotheses, and transferred the responsibility for this decision to the Minister of Justice.

/Dnevnik