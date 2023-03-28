20 Dead in Bus Crash with Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 people died yesterday in Saudi Arabia in a bus accident, DPA reported.

The bus, which overturned and caught fire, was carrying passengers to the holy city of Mecca, including pilgrims on their way to perform Umrah, a minor Muslim pilgrimage.

The accident happened in Asir province in the south-west of the country. Previously, the cause is called a malfunction of the braking system. After https://t.co/tgsrjiQtwO… pic.twitter.com/yAs7umZpqF — Malinda ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@TreasChest) March 28, 2023

The accident happened in the southwestern province of Asir and was due to a brake problem. 29 people were injured, according to Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya.

Most of the passengers are residents of Saudi Arabia and are of various nationalities, according to the media.

A Bus Carrying Umrah Pilgrims Have Met With An Accident Colliding With a Bridge. At Least 20 People Were Killed and About 29 People Were Injured in the Accident in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/hc3Yx42rYO — Asif Rashid (@asifras362) March 28, 2023

The Umrah pilgrimage can be undertaken at any time of the year, but many prefer to perform it during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

