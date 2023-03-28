20 Dead in Bus Crash with Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 people died yesterday in Saudi Arabia in a bus accident, DPA reported.

The bus, which overturned and caught fire, was carrying passengers to the holy city of Mecca, including pilgrims on their way to perform Umrah, a minor Muslim pilgrimage.

The accident happened in the southwestern province of Asir and was due to a brake problem. 29 people were injured, according to Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya.

Most of the passengers are residents of Saudi Arabia and are of various nationalities, according to the media.

The Umrah pilgrimage can be undertaken at any time of the year, but many prefer to perform it during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

