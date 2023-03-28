North Korea to increase production of 'Nuclear Weapons Material’
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on his country to expand production of "nuclear materials for weapons" and create more powerful weapons, AFP reported.
Kim's latest threat came ahead of the planned arrival of a US Navy strike group in South Korea.
Kim was briefed by officials at the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute, KCNA reported, and said North Korea must prepare to use its nuclear weapons "anytime, anywhere."
He called on officials to "far-sightedly expand the production of nuclear weapons materials to fully implement the plan ... to exponentially increase nuclear arsenals."
Kim also "instigated the continued production of powerful nuclear weapons," the KCNA added.
When North Korea "flawlessly" prepares its nuclear weapons systems, then "the enemy will fear us and will not dare to provoke our state sovereignty, system and people," Kim said.
Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.
