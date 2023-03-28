COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 250 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two hundred and fifty-five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 56.86% of them are among unvaccinated people, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal. The dead are two, neither of whom was vaccinated.

With this, the total number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 38,250.

For the detection of the new cases, 3,782 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 6.74%.

118 were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,258,900 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 2,407 active cases, of which 283 are hospitalized, including 27 in intensive care units.

The number of new hospital admissions is 61, of which 65.57% have not been vaccinated.

In total, 4,610,443 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Bulgaria, including 83 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,076,515 people with a completed immunization cycle, of which 944,572 received one booster dose, and 72,002 received a second one.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal