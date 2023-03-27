Bulgarian iGaming Industry enjoying American Expansion

Eager to be at the forefront of the digital revolution sweeping the world, Bulgaria has invested heavily in promoting the growth of industries focused on modern technologies. This includes games development and even a specific niche within the sector, dedicated to creating some of the most innovative casino games featured at international online casino platforms.

Having already established themselves as a key player in the European iGaming industry, from their HQ in Sofia, EGT Digital is the forward-looking arm of parent company Euro Gamines Technology. As the name would suggest, primary focus is aimed towards the digital gaming sector, incorporating the design and development of cutting-edge software systems, powering leading online casinos behind the scenes.

They are also part of the new gold rush taking place in the United States, ever since national federal gambling laws were successfully challenged in 2017 by the State of New Jersey. This returned legislature for legal online gambling to state level, with each state directly responsible for approving or denying new laws.

@Christo Anestev by Pixabay

As of 2023, around 37 states have legalized online sports betting. There are 7 which have approved the legalization and regulation of online casino gaming and poker, with 6 more expected to follow suit in the next 12 months. While some states are staunchly against permitting any forms of gambling whatever, online or otherwise, shifting opinions and societal perspectives are leading to general acceptance throughout most of the country.

Popular games like slots and poker have greater exposure than ever before, especially now that legal online casinos are becoming available throughout the United States. This has generated an entirely new and rapidly growing wave of interest, given that compared to the traditional land-based venues, online casinos can offer a much larger selection of games, plus an increasing number of variations based around the latest digital technologies.

But while the choice of options available is vastly superior, American gamers are also advised to find reviews for the best online casinos, which industry experts at Gambling Sites consistently provide. Their aim is to ensure that readers are informed and educated, with access to in-depth guides and unbiased advice, plus the opportunity to benefit from the latest bonuses and promotions.

This is highlighted by a clear and simple rating system, ranking online casinos based upon the diversity and quality of games, accompanied by comparing bonuses and promotions. Furthermore, all sites must also be fully licensed and regulated by recognized international gambling authorities, underlining the focus towards promoting responsible gambling, based entirely around player safety and security.

For the Bulgarian iGaming companies who are currently expanding in the United States, growth and success is the reward from years of dedication within the industry, ensuring software and games or of the highest international standards. This means that before being approved for general release, they must first be approved by institutions like eCOGRA, widely recognized as the leading international testing agency and certification organization.

And this is just one step along the path to Bulgarian products gaining international approval. Another part of the process is approval with top gambling commissions, such as those with global reach in the United Kingdom and Malta, before meeting the increasingly stringent regulations enforced by state-level bodies in the US itself.

Nevertheless, based upon the fact that Bulgarian companies in the iGaming sphere are gaining such widespread recognition, it certainly speaks volumes about the inherent quality of casino games being developed and produced in this country. Now they are gaining a firm foothold in the American market, which is typically one of the most demanding in the world, there are clear signs that Bulgaria has quickly become a major hub for innovations and ideas.