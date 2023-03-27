Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: We Cannot Provide this Specific Ammunition to Ukraine

"Bulgaria follows the common policy of the EU. Regarding the joint acquisition of 155 mm. projectiles, the Bulgarian army does not have such weapons systems that use this type of ammunition, that is, we have no way to conclude a contract for such acquisition, we do not need them at the moment". This was stated by the Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov.

"Regarding the provision of 1 million pieces of ammunition to Ukraine, they must become available from some warehouses, we do not have such a caliber, as we do not have weapons that use this caliber, and therefore there is no way to provide it to Ukraine," Stoyanov also said.

He explained that the Ministry of Defense is providing ammunition to the Bulgarian weapons plants (VMZs), according to a decision of the National Assembly to provide support to Ukraine.

"In this decision, it is written that the ammunition for the Bulgarian army, which is expiring, must be renewed. This is what we have done - we have provided the ammunition to a public enterprise such as VMZ Spotot - from there, where it will go, I cannot say. This is a decision of the Ministry of Defense, but there is no way to provide a weapon without the permission of the commission, which is under the Ministry of Economy", said Dimitar Stoyanov.

The minister explained that despite the provision of ammunition to Ukraine, the conflict with Russia is deepening.

"What is happening is the deployment of nuclear weapons to more frontline positions, which does not solve the conflict, but deepens it. This exacerbates the conflict, but at the moment there is no risk of using nuclear weapons", added Dimitar Stoyanov.

BGNES