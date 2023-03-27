Bulgaria: New, Stricter Measures for Traffic Violators

New, tougher measures for drunk and drugged drivers, as well as those who drive at excessive speed, are already in place in Bulgaria. The changes concern the number of points that are deducted from drivers for violations.

According to Tsvetelina Raneva, spokeswoman for ODMVR-Burgas, work has been done since kindergarten to explain traffic rules to children. "Traffic police officers are also included in the lessons - live, requiring parents to wear a seat belt and to talk on the phone only hands-free. Young drivers with less than two years of experience will receive 26 points instead of 39. The legislator has foreseen that these drivers need two years to gain enough experience on the road, as they are the riskiest because they overestimate their capabilities," she believes.

Here is the list of new penalties:

in the event of a repeat violation after drinking alcohol, 20 points will be deducted, not 15, as before;

if the driver is refused an alcohol and/or drug test, 15 points will be deducted instead of 12;

for improper overtaking with immediate danger to the traffic , 13 instead of 10 points will be deducted;

, 13 instead of 10 points will be deducted; 18 points will be deducted from the driver if he/she drives at more than 50 km/h from the permitted speed;

for driving in oncoming traffic , instead of 10, 15 points will be taken;

, instead of 10, 15 points will be taken; for the use of a mobile phone without a hands-free device, 8 points will be deducted, not 6, as it was before;

a traffic sanction is introduced for driving in the emergency stop lane on the highway, for which 10 points will be deducted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova