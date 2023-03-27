Bulgaria: Bomb Signals were received in 10 Schools in Sofia and 15 in Burgas
Reports of bombs have been received in about 10 schools in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of the Interior reported
The educational institutions are in the districts "Krasno Selo" and "Poduyane". DOTI teams have been dispatched to the site to inspect the buildings. Classes will continue at the discretion of the school principals.
Bomb reports were also received in many schools in Burgas, the police reported. Emails have started arriving at school email addresses since 9:30 a.m. this morning.
According to unofficial information, the affected schools in Burgas are 15. The children have been evacuated and will be able to resume classes in 24 hours at the earliest.
/Bulgarian National Television
