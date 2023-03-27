Bulgaria: Bomb Signals were received in 10 Schools in Sofia and 15 in Burgas

Society | March 27, 2023, Monday // 12:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Bomb Signals were received in 10 Schools in Sofia and 15 in Burgas

Reports of bombs have been received in about 10 schools in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of the Interior reported

The educational institutions are in the districts "Krasno Selo" and "Poduyane". DOTI teams have been dispatched to the site to inspect the buildings. Classes will continue at the discretion of the school principals.

Bomb reports were also received in many schools in Burgas, the police reported. Emails have started arriving at school email addresses since 9:30 a.m. this morning.

According to unofficial information, the affected schools in Burgas are 15. The children have been evacuated and will be able to resume classes in 24 hours at the earliest.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bombs, schools, Burgas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria