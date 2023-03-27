Bulgarian Sheep Breeders: Lamb for Easter will be between BGN 25 and BGN 29 per kilogram
Lamb for the Easter holidays will cost between BGN 25 and BGN 29 per kilogram. The exact price will depend on the cut. Simeon Karakolev, co-chairman of the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Association, stated this on the Bulgarian National Television.
He assured that the price of lamb this year will remain almost unchanged and if there is an increase, it will be minimal.
Sheep breeders in Bulgaria insist on stricter control of the import of lamb meat from North Macedonia. Otherwise, they threaten to block the "Kulata" checkpoint on March 31.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Hurricane Wind Damaged a Commercial Establishment and Cars in Pazardzhik
- » Second Day of Bomb Threats in Schools across Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: New Bomb Threat at a School in Sofia
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 250 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Code Orange for Strong Winds in 8 Regions of Bulgaria for Today
- » Bulgaria: New, Stricter Measures for Traffic Violators