Bulgarian Sheep Breeders: Lamb for Easter will be between BGN 25 and BGN 29 per kilogram

Lamb for the Easter holidays will cost between BGN 25 and BGN 29 per kilogram. The exact price will depend on the cut. Simeon Karakolev, co-chairman of the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Association, stated this on the Bulgarian National Television.

He assured that the price of lamb this year will remain almost unchanged and if there is an increase, it will be minimal.

Sheep breeders in Bulgaria insist on stricter control of the import of lamb meat from North Macedonia. Otherwise, they threaten to block the "Kulata" checkpoint on March 31.

/Bulgarian National Television