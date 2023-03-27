After Joining Schengen: The Last Border Checks in Croatia have been Abolished

World » EU | March 27, 2023, Monday // 09:39
Bulgaria: After Joining Schengen: The Last Border Checks in Croatia have been Abolished @Wikimedia Commons

The last border checks in Croatia have been abolished after the country's accession to Schengen.

Internal border control at Croatian airports for flights from member countries of the free movement area was lifted.

The change coincided with the switch to the summer air transport schedule. Border control at the land and sea borders was abolished at the beginning of the year. Schengen law also applies to the nine international airports in Croatia, including Zagreb, Dubrovnik and Split.

According to official data, on average 70 percent of passenger traffic at Croatian airports is within the Schengen area. The exception is Dubrovnik airport, where passengers from and outside Schengen are roughly equally distributed.

The removal of border checks will facilitate the passage of visitors and is expected to increase interest in air travel to Croatia.

/Bulgarian National Television

