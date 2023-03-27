It is already Clear that Bulgarian Ammunition will reach Ukraine

"Bulgarian ammunition will reach Ukraine, although not directly, and this is already clear to everyone," commented the director of the Sofia Security Forum Yordan Bozhilov on the Bulgarian National Television.

He pointed out that our country has one of the largest available old Soviet-type arsenals - weapons and ammunition.

"This phase of the war requires an extremely large stock of Soviet-type ammunition, and Bulgaria is perhaps the only country in Europe that can currently provide such directly. The Council of Ministers adopted the act by which it will supply the Vazov Machine-Building Plants with ammunition, precisely from those who are now most needed, and it is clear to everyone that they will not remain in VMZ - Sopot," said Bozhilov.

However, our country will not be able to benefit from the American and European funds for the modernization of the Bulgarian Army, and this is problematic, he added.

"The Ministry of Defense gives old ammunition to the plants and after three years the plants must produce new ones and give them to the Ministry of Defense. This is not modernization of the army and does not bring us closer to NATO standards, because the plants will again produce an old type of ammunition," he explained.

Bozhilov also commented on Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. According to him, with this move, Putin is trying to intimidate Kyiv and the NATO countries.

"To use a tactical nuclear weapon, you have to have a big target. These weapons are designed to hit a large military target, for example, a ship or a manufacturing plant and large cities included. But using such a weapon would cross a line, which has never been crossed before. Putin is arguing that other countries are providing depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine and this is leading to the Russian response. I want to tell you that depleted uranium is not a nuclear weapon. It's just that the projectile has, let's say, a big nail. It is a very hard metal. I have held depleted uranium in my hand. Some radiation is detected, but very weak. The purpose of this depleted uranium is to penetrate armor, to penetrate a bunker. I have been in Switzerland where studied exactly the impact of depleted uranium in nature and I can tell you that there is no pollution," Yordan Bozhilov pointed out.

/Bulgarian National Television