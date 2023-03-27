Economists expect a Recession and High Inflation in the US

World | March 27, 2023, Monday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Economists expect a Recession and High Inflation in the US @Pix4free

The United States is likely to enter a recession this year and face high inflation through 2024, a majority of economists polled in a recent survey predicted.

More than two-thirds of respondents to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) policy survey forecast that inflation will remain above four percent at the end of this year.

The survey aggregated responses from 217 NABE members and was conducted between March 2 and 10, the organization said in a statement.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 4.75 percentage points in an effort to tackle rising inflation, which last year hit its highest level in decades.

In February, price growth slowed slightly to an annual rate of 6.0%, well above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2%.

Amid the bleak economic outlook, there was some good news as only five percent of those surveyed believed the US was currently in the midst of a recession, down "much less" from 19 percent in the previous economic survey, said in a statement NABE President Julia Coronado.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, inflation, recession, economists
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria