New Protests in Israel against Judicial Reform and the Dismissal of a Minister

World | March 27, 2023, Monday // 08:35
Tens of thousands of Israelis staged a spontaneous protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the defense minister over his opposition to controversial judicial reform.

Demonstrators blocked Tel Aviv's main highway and police used water cannons to disperse them. Similarly, security forces pushed back protesters who broke through barricades near the prime minister's home in Jerusalem.

Israel's consul in New York announced his resignation in protest at the minister's dismissal. Netanyahu's government is pushing for a parliamentary vote this week on the centerpiece of judicial reform, a law that would give the ruling coalition the final say on all judicial appointments.

According to the critics of the reform, it will disturb the balance in the democratic system and will concentrate the power in the hands of the rulers. The protests against the reform have not stopped for three months now.

/Bulgarian National Television

Tags: Israel, Netanyahu, judicial reform, protest
