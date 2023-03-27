COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are forty new cases of infection with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were found with 574 tests, which means that the positive results are 6.9 percent.

There have been no deaths of infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the data show.

To date, there are 2,272 active cases of COVID-19. 272 patients were hospitalized, and 26 are in intensive care units. There are 14 newly admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

To date, 1,299,302 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria. More than 38 thousand people (38,248) died.

In Bulgaria, 4,610,360 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and no new doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

