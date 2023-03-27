The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and Windy with a sharp Cooling in the evening

Today before noon it will be mostly sunny, but windy. A strong and gusty wind will blow from the south-southwest. After noon, the wind will shift from the northwest, at the latest in Eastern Bulgaria, and cold air will begin to invade with it, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Cloudiness will increase and by the evening rain will fall from west to east, accompanied by thunder in some places. In some places, the precipitation will be significant, and in the night hours - in the mountainous regions, the rain will mix with snow. Daytime temperatures will be high and maximums will mostly be between 16°C and 21°C, but will quickly drop by the evening.

It will be mostly sunny but windy along the Black Sea. A moderate to strong southerly wind will blow. In the evening, the wind will shift from the west-northwest, the clouds will increase and it will rain by midnight. Maximum temperatures: 14°-19°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

Before noon, sunny weather will prevail over the mountains with scattered high clouds, but it will be windy. There will be a strong to gusty south-westerly wind. Cloudiness will increase from the west after midday and will be mostly significant by the end of the day. There will be rain showers, intense in places, and in some areas accompanied by thunder. Above about 1800 meters the precipitation will be from snow.

In the evening, the wind will shift from the west-northwest, bringing cold air with it. Overnight into Tuesday, as temperatures drop, the snowfall line will drop. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

During the next two days it will be windy and relatively cold for the end of March, on Wednesday the minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, and the maximum - between 7°C and 12°C. The cloudiness will be changeable, often significant, but only in some places light rain will fall, in the mountainous and northeastern regions - snow.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology