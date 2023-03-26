COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 57 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 57, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

681 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.4 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 259 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 6 new hospital admissions.

3 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,258,781 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,233 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and in total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the vaccines given are 4,610,360.

A total of 38,248 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,299,262 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal