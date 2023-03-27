Day 396 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia will deploy Tactical Nukes in Belarus

Day 396 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin : Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Hungary has joined the project for the joint purchase of shells for Ukraine

Europe will compensate Poland with nearly 1 billion euros for the old military equipment handed over to Ukraine

Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. This was announced by President Vladimir Putin and emphasized that the United States has been deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies for years.

On the air of the program "Moscow, Kremlin, Putin", the Russian president assured that all agreements between him and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will be fulfilled.

"On July 1, we complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus."

Putin specified that Russia has helped Belarus re-equip 10 aircraft that can now use this type of weapon and that it has handed the neighboring country an Iskander missile complex that can also be a carrier. The Russian president also commented on Britain's intention to provide Ukraine with shells containing depleted uranium. He emphasized that it is one of the most dangerous and harmful weapons not only for people but also for the environment and warned:

"Russia, of course, has something to answer with. Without exaggeration, we have hundreds of thousands of such projectiles. So far we are not using them."

Hungary has joined the project for the joint purchase of shells for Ukraine

Hungary has joined the project of the European Defense Agency for a joint order for the purchase of shells for Ukraine, according to the updated announcement on the Agency's website. Thus, 23 countries will participate in the order - 22 EU members and Norway. Bulgaria is not among them.

Hungary was among the countries that, together with us, were most opposed to the supply of shells to Ukraine, as well as to its arming in general. The Agency's project envisages the order and delivery of 1 million 155 mm projectiles to Ukraine for a period of one year.

At the European Council on Thursday and Friday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was categorical that our country will not participate in procurements under the Agency's auspices. Several times he repeated how another 9 member states are also not participating.

At the beginning, the participants were 17 member states and Norway. In the last two days, however, five more countries have joined the project, including Hungary, Lithuania and Poland.

Earlier in the week, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, explained that some countries would join later, perhaps next week, due to peculiarities of their national procedures. Latvia and Spain are also expected to do so within days.

Thus, Bulgaria, Ireland and Denmark remain the only members of the Agency that will not participate in the joint procurement. However, Denmark only joined the agency that day.

Europe will compensate Poland with nearly 1 billion euros for the old military equipment handed over to Ukraine

Poland will be the biggest beneficiary of funds from the European Mechanism for Peace (EPF), which will compensate the countries that militarily assisted Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression, announced Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Even before Easter, which in the Catholic world this year is a week before the Orthodox, Warsaw will receive 300 million euros in compensation for the armaments provided to Ukraine, and in the coming months it will receive another 500-600 million euros.

"The information that Poland will receive the most funds under the EPF is a proof of our efficiency and of the trust in us shown by the EU community", assessed the situation Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, quoted by the PAP agency.

"Our main task is that Poland borders an independent Ukraine, and not a part of Russia, which, through its policy of revival of the empire, is a threat to its neighbors," the politician added.

The minister recalls that the Polish initiative was the idea of handing over Patriot systems and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has stated in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that it is of great importance to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.

Erdogan also thanked Putin for the "positive attitude" on the issue of extending the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain production from the Black Sea ports and expressed his "understanding of the principled position of the Russian side to achieve full implementation of the second part of the agreement, removing barriers to Russian agricultural products," reports the Reuters agency, citing a statement from the Kremlin, BNR writes.

Putin and Ergodan also "expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including gas supplies and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey," the Kremlin also reported.

The two leaders also discussed the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, the announcement states.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the Russian forces shelled the Kherson region 67 times with shells from the heavy artillery and the "Grad" rocket salvo fire system. This was written on social networks by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin. Residential areas, private and residential buildings and a medical facility were affected. Two people died, six were injured.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the situation around Bakhmut has stabilized. The city has been the epicenter of the fiercest fighting against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine for eight months.

The Ukrainian army reported heavy fighting along the Lyman-Kupiansk line, as well as to the south in Avdiivka on the outskirts of Russian-held Donetsk.

According to British intelligence, it is to Avdiivka and the Kreminna and Svatove sectors in the north that the attention of Russian forces is being redirected.

