The Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Annunciation

Bulgaria's Orthodox Church celebrates the Annunciation with solemn services. The holiday commemorates the joyful biblical event in which an angel of God announced to the Virgin Mary the good news that she would give birth to the long-awaited Savior of the world.

In church tradition, the Annunciation is accepted as a holiday for mothers and women. On this day, the people celebrating a name day are more than 18 thousand people.

"Rejoice, Gracious, the Lord is with you" - with these words, according to the Gospel account, the meeting of the angel and the Virgin Mary begins, during which he brings her the good news that the long-awaited Savior of the world will soon appear to reconcile man with God, and she was chosen to be his mother.

Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa:

"This is also the essence of the feast of the Annunciation, a celebration that precisely then, with this gospel, God becomes incarnate and begins his work of salvation, redemptive for the entire human race. God became a man in order to raise us up and make us again children of God and heirs of eternal life."

In church tradition, the Annunciation is a celebration of motherhood and women.

"We honor the Mother of God as the one who carried in her womb and gave birth to the Savior of the world, and later the Lord Jesus Christ himself made her the mother of all men."

/Bulgarian National Radio