Will we Arrest Putin if he comes to Bulgaria?

"Relations at the moment between EU member states and Russia are not such as to suggest a visit by the President of the Russian Federation. So the question is currently meaningless."

This is how President Rumen Radev responded in Brussels to the question of whether Bulgaria would comply with the order of the International Criminal Court to detain Vladimir Putin. In the Belgian capital, Radev took part in today's meeting of the European Council.

"Bulgaria is part of the general political framework of the European Council to support Ukraine, but together with 9 other countries we are not part of the general order for the delivery of 1 million projectiles to Ukraine," the president also told Bulgarian journalists.

He added that the practical implementation of the joint order is within the framework of the initiative of the European Defense Agency, which includes 17 member states, and another 10, including Bulgaria, do not take part in this initiative.

"The provision of corridors for the export of production from Ukraine should not lead to distortion of the Bulgarian market and damage to the interests of our agricultural producers," Radev also stated. Therefore, together with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, Bulgaria insists on much more aid than agreed at this stage in the amount of 56 million euros for the most affected countries near Ukraine, of which 16 million are intended for Bulgaria. euro. "This is not enough at all, the aid must correspond to the damage suffered by our farmers and this will be the subject of serious consideration in the European Commission," the president said.

