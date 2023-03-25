COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 148 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 148, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
2,098 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.05 percent.
Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, 256 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 46 new hospital admissions.
344 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,258,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,181 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 66 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,610,360 since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,246 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,299,205 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 57 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 133 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Researchers Reveal how Bone Health is Associated with Dementia
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 150 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 166 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » The Minister of Health: On December 15, Bulgaria will receive its First Medical Helicopter