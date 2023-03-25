COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 148 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 148, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,098 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.05 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 256 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 46 new hospital admissions.

344 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,258,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,181 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 66 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,610,360 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,246 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,299,205 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal