Bulgaria: Hundreds Protested in Sofia, demanding the Impeachment of President Radev

About 500 people gathered at a protest in front of "Dondukov 2" street last night to demand the impeachment of President Rumen Radev.

Candidate MPs Ivan Kalchev-Gligi and Vasil Gyurov joined the protest organized by BOEC. They said that if they enter the 49th National Assembly, their first task will be to start impeachment proceedings against Radev, as well as to send military aid to Ukraine.

Georgi Georgiev of BOEC stated that Radev could be charged with treason because of his position on the war in Ukraine.

To show that we are a sovereign state, Radev does not give tanks, air defense, or fighter jets to Ukraine

At the beginning of the month, DSB leader Gen. Atanas Atanasov announced that there are grounds for impeachment if, because of Radev, we did not send weapons to Ukraine. He said that in the next parliament, there will be a commission to check the actions of the caretaker cabinet regarding the implementation of the decision of the previous National Assembly on the military aid to Ukraine. Atanasov is of the opinion that it should be checked whether the non-implementation of the decision on military aid happened by order of President Rumen Radev.

