Bulgarian-Turkish Business Forum brought Together over 300 Businesses and Organizations in Burgas

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization in Turkey (KOSGEB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Over 300 representatives of businesses and organizations participated in the Bulgarian-Turkish Business Forum, which was jointly organized by BSMEPA and the Bulgarian-Turkish Trade and Industrial Chamber (BULTISAD).

The event was opened by Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA, Alexander Pulev, Minister of Innovation and Growth of the Republic of Bulgaria, Her Excellency Aylin Sekizkok, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Bulgaria, Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of the Municipality of Burgas, Burhan Nemutlu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian-Turkish Trade and Industrial Chamber (BULTISAD), Zeki Saribekir, President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK), and Fatih Gokyurt, Deputy Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB).

During the event, BSMEPA, represented by the Executive Director, and KOSGEB, represented by Deputy Chairman Fatih Gokyurt, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, through which they will work together on a number of initiatives to promote business contacts between the two countries.

The event panels included important business information, such as opportunities for SME funding through European programs and projects, presented by Kalin Marinov, Deputy Director General of the European Funds for Competitiveness Directorate at the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, Iliya Karanikolov, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Development Bank EAD, and Martin Gikov, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fund Manager of Financial Instruments in Bulgaria – Financial Instruments as Fuel for SME Growth, Innovation and Sustainability.

The event continued with panels dedicated to opportunities for development and cooperation between Bulgarian and Turkish companies and B2B meetings.