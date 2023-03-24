Bulgaria: The Zoo in Burgas acquired New Exotic Rodents
Specimens of the largest rodents in the world can now be seen in the Zoo in Burgas. The capybara family - three females and one male - are the only ones of their kind in Bulgaria and have already settled in their new home with a house, a green area and a pool.
The exotic animals in the zoo are seven months old, they feel very well and feed on leaves, grass, greens, etc. The average weight of a capybara is about 60 kg. They are very peaceful. There is an upcoming campaign for their adoption.
