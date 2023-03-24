Bulgaria: The Zoo in Burgas acquired New Exotic Rodents

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 24, 2023, Friday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Zoo in Burgas acquired New Exotic Rodents @Pixabay

Specimens of the largest rodents in the world can now be seen in the Zoo in Burgas. The capybara family - three females and one male - are the only ones of their kind in Bulgaria and have already settled in their new home with a house, a green area and a pool.

The exotic animals in the zoo are seven months old, they feel very well and feed on leaves, grass, greens, etc. The average weight of a capybara is about 60 kg. They are very peaceful. There is an upcoming campaign for their adoption.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: capybara, Burgas, zoo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria