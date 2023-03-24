Bulgaria: Police Operation in Kazanlak

Crime | March 24, 2023, Friday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Police Operation in Kazanlak

A police operation began this morning in Kazanlak. The news was reported by the Bulgarian National Television.

The operation is against usury and the distribution of drugs. Persons with criminal record are checked.

Златко Баретата няма да лежи в затвора, излежал си присъдата
On the photo: Zlatko Baretata

The national television also reports that one of the addresses at which the police are present belongs to a person close to Zlatko Baretata. The unit against organized crime and the gendarmerie are participating in the specialized operation.

Official information about the held action is expected later in the day.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, drugs, Baretata
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria