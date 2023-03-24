Bulgaria: Police Operation in Kazanlak

A police operation began this morning in Kazanlak. The news was reported by the Bulgarian National Television.

The operation is against usury and the distribution of drugs. Persons with criminal record are checked.



On the photo: Zlatko Baretata

The national television also reports that one of the addresses at which the police are present belongs to a person close to Zlatko Baretata. The unit against organized crime and the gendarmerie are participating in the specialized operation.

Official information about the held action is expected later in the day.

